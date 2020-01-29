Union Budget 2020: Policies that enhances consumption power of consumers needed

By Sunny Nandwani

The Budget 2019, was a power booster for the supply chain industry, that was inspired by the ambition of making India a $ 5 Trillion Economy by the year 2025. The cost of transportation was reduced, new-age technologies were given a green-flag, and a massive investment of 100 crores for infrastructure development was announced. So the expectations from the 2020 budget increased, as it is expected to act as a recalibration considering the new economic environment in India.

Many Retailers, E-commerce companies plan to create deep-rooted capabilities within their supply chains, which can be later leveraged to adapt to the new budget. Investments for resolving impending issues in the supply chain sector like countering any threats of supplier disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange markets and commodity prices will strengthen the ground of India’s stand in the global market.

Acuver, as an IT service provider to its clients, especially in the supply chain dominion, expects that the new budget will act as an enabler of technological progress in the industry and create a striking balance in between cost competitiveness and economic foresight. We look forward for policies that enhances consumption power of consumers, addresses infrastructure improvement that improves reachability.

(Sunny Nandwani is the Founder and Managing Partner of Acuver)