Centre grants Rs 2L cr to boost domestic manufacturing

Union Cabinet approves additional spending of Rs 2-lakh crore to boost domestic manufacturing

The money will be spent on production-linked incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and make Indian manufacturers globally competitive

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 18:30 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved additional spending of Rs 2 lakh crore to boost manufacturing in 10 designated sectors including electronics, automobile, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

The money will be spent on production-linked incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and make Indian manufacturers globally competitive.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltaic and cell battery.

The aim of the production-linked incentive scheme is also to attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiencies; create economies of scale; enhance exports and make India an integral part of the global supply chain, a government statement said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prakash Javadekar
Cabinet
Production

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 