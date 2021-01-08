Untimely rain may hit Karnataka's Arabica coffee output

Arabica coffee production is likely to decline by up to 25-30% due to unseasonal rain that lashed growing regions in the first week of January.

Up to two inches of rain over the last couple of days have damaged standing crop mid-harvest across Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

Ripened beans have fallen and planters have reported damage. Growers hoped for a better crop after a gap of four years due to good weather conditions earlier this year. However, untimely rains in November, December and the first week of January have dashed their hopes.

"Such heavy rain in January is rare. We have been facing acute shortage of workers for picking operations. Now, untimely rains have rubbed salt on our wounds. The damage could be anywhere up to 30%," S Appadurai, chairman, Karnataka Planters Association (KPA) and a grower from Chikkamagaluru said.

"Rain during this time will cause beans to split and ripened beans will fall resulting in crop loss. Even harvested crop is damaged if it is not transported," Suryaprakash, director, Research, Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) told DH.

Karnataka is the largest coffee producer in India with 72% of the national output. For 2020-21, Arabica output is estimated at 1,02,000 tonnes.