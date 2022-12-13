US consumer inflation slows in November, up 7.1% year-on-year

US consumer inflation eased in November, bringing some relief to policymakers, according to government data released Tuesday.

Officials are closely eying the monthly inflation report for signs that painfully high consumer prices have begun moderating at last, as surging costs of living force households to dip into their savings.

The consumer price index (CPI), a closely-watched measure of inflation, jumped 7.1 per cent from a year ago, down from 7.7 per cent in October, according to Labor Department figures.

That was the smallest year-on-year increase over the past 12 months.

But the overall number is still about three times the pre-pandemic pace.

Prices ticked up 0.1 per cent from October to November, a smaller-than-expected increase after a prior 0.4 per cent jump, the latest data showed.

Meanwhile, core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, rose 0.2 per cent in November as well, down from a 0.3 per cent pick-up in October.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, more than offsetting decreases in energy indexes," the Labor Department said in a statement.

While an improvement from before, the data likely reinforces official views that costs remain far too high, and Fed officials are poised to push on in their quest to cool the world's biggest economy.