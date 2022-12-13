US consumer inflation slows in November, up 7.1% YoY

US consumer inflation slows in November, up 7.1% year-on-year

CPI, a closely-watched measure of inflation, jumped 7.1% from a year ago, down from 7.7% in October, according to figures released by the Labor Department

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 13 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 19:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

US consumer inflation eased in November, bringing some relief to policymakers, according to government data released Tuesday.

Officials are closely eying the monthly inflation report for signs that painfully high consumer prices have begun moderating at last, as surging costs of living force households to dip into their savings.

The consumer price index (CPI), a closely-watched measure of inflation, jumped 7.1 per cent from a year ago, down from 7.7 per cent in October, according to Labor Department figures.

That was the smallest year-on-year increase over the past 12 months.

But the overall number is still about three times the pre-pandemic pace.

Prices ticked up 0.1 per cent from October to November, a smaller-than-expected increase after a prior 0.4 per cent jump, the latest data showed.

Meanwhile, core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, rose 0.2 per cent in November as well, down from a 0.3 per cent pick-up in October.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, more than offsetting decreases in energy indexes," the Labor Department said in a statement.

While an improvement from before, the data likely reinforces official views that costs remain far too high, and Fed officials are poised to push on in their quest to cool the world's biggest economy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Inflation
United States
Business News
World news

What's Brewing

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for 'Ram Path'

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Oldest jeans found in sunken ship auctioned for Rs 94L

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

 