Vistara CEO says no layoffs; salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021

Vistara, which has implemented various cost-saving measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, will review salary cuts in January but has not laid off any of its nearly 4,000 employees, according to the airline's chief.

Domestic airlines industry has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent suspension of local and international flight services.

Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng told PTI that there have been no job cuts at the airline in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "There have been no job cuts at Vistara, and therefore, the staff strength remains the same as earlier – nearly 4,000 employees," he said in an e-mail interview.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Many airlines globally as well as some domestic carriers have resorted to salary cuts as well as layoffs and furloughs in efforts to reduce expenses due to challenging business conditions.

When asked about future plans regarding employees, Leslie Thng said salary cuts will be reviewed in January next year. "With the intent of protecting all jobs at Vistara, we have had to make the difficult decision of reducing some staff costs by implementing salary cuts. This will continue to be in effect until December 2020 and will be reviewed in January 2021," he said.

Scheduled commercial flights were suspended from March 25 to May 24 while scheduled international services continue to remain suspended since March 23. However, select overseas flight services to certain countries under bilateral air bubble agreements as well as cargo and other flights approved by aviation regulator DGCA are operating.

A full-service carrier, Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tatas.