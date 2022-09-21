Volkswagen to hike prices by up to 2% from Oct 1

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range by up to 2 per cent from October 1 in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The automaker sells models like Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan in the domestic market.
"Effective October 1, 2022, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices by up to 2 per cent across its product portfolio owing to rising input costs," a Volkswagen Passenger Cars India spokesperson said in a statement.
