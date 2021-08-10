Wall St edges higher ahead of infrastructure bill vote

Wall Street edges higher at open ahead of infrastructure bill vote

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 10 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 20:04 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Tuesday with investors awaiting fresh progress toward the passing of a much-anticipated infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.3 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 35135.17. The S&P 500 rose 3.4 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 4435.79​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.6 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 14887.745 at the opening bell.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Wall Street
United States
Markets
Stocks

What's Brewing

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 