Wall Street edges higher at open ahead of infrastructure bill vote

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Tuesday with investors awaiting fresh progress toward the passing of a much-anticipated infrastructure bill.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.3 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 35135.17. The S&P 500 rose 3.4 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 4435.79, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.6 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 14887.745 at the opening bell.
