Wipro announces collaboration with Intel

Wipro Limited announced on Thursday it will join forces with Intel to enable Wipro's LIVE Workspace, the company's digital workspace solution with the Intel vProplatform.

This joint collaboration will help customers drive business continuity by enabling remote IT support and solutions, as they seek to keep employees productive amid social distancing boundaries and other remote-work limitations that have become the new normal, a Wipro statement said.

Wipro integrated the Intel vPro platform into LIVE Workspace, a suite of digital workplace services to provide remote manageability of devices, it said.

"This extends to users at home or in the office and provides enhanced protection and security against firmware- level attacks.

The combined solution provides practical business continuity services to enable enterprises to rapidly design, deploy, and manage a true remote work experience," the statement added.