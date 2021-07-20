Wipro to invest $1 billion to expand Cloud transformation capability

Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Servicesand its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipros cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT services major said in a statement.

"This commitment builds on Wipros existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients", it said.

Read more: Wipro Q1 net jumps 35%; to hire 30,000 freshers in FY22

Wipro said it has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and today employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by leading cloud service providers.

Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefnica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to METRO AG, one of the largest deals in Wipros history.

"Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients", saidChief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, Thierry Delaporte.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will work with clients to better align business and IT with the cloud imperative,create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation, it was stated.