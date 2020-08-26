Wistron to hire engineering graduates for iPhone plant in Narasapura

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron Corporation, which has commenced production of Apple's smartphone iPhoneSE at its Narasapura plant near Bengaluru, is looking to hire fresh engineering graduates from Bengaluru and Kolar.

The company has around 200 open positions and it is scouting for final semester engineering students. It plans to hire from five engineering colleges in Bengaluru and two in Kolar.

"We have already interviewed 180 final semester engineering students and selected 80 of them. We have onboarded all of them. Another 120 positions will be filled up as and when the students complete their courses," Sudipto Gupta, Managing Director, Wistron India told DH.

The company has partnered with Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering, Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Thimmaiah College of Engineering, C. Byregowda Institute of Technology, New Horizon College of Engineering for its Graduate Engineer Trainee 2020 (GET2020) programme. Under this programme, the company will hold campus recruitment programmes in these colleges and select candidates, Gupta said.

He said the selected candidates will be given training for 18 months on engineering, quality control, production systems and management techniques. Once they complete the training, they will be absorbed into the company, he said adding that they will be paid Rs 18,000-20,000 salary during the training programme apart from other statutory benefits.

Distinct from the assembly line, GET2020 roles allocate in more technical and skilful functions such as engineering, quality, OPM, and equipment/ machinery. This is the second year that Wistron has been hiring from local engineering colleges. Last year, it hired around 70 engineering graduates. "Next year, we will be hiring more than this year," Gupta added.

Wistron is also hiring Diploma holders for manufacturing and assembly operations for its facility in Narasapura.