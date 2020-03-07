Yes Bank crisis: ED questions Rana Kapoor in Mumbai

In a development that raises eyebrows, controversial Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor has been taken to the office of the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai.

The 62-year-old Kapoor, who founded the founded the Yes Bank, in 2003-04 and made an exit in September 2018, was taken inside the ED office post noon on Saturday. He is the co-founder and former MD & CEO of Yes Bank.

Late on Friday evening, ED sleuths swooped in the Samudra Mahal residence of 62-year-old Kapoor at Worli area.

The development comes around the time when the RBI superseded the board of the Yes Bank after it landed in a financial mess because of risky loans.

However, the raids specifically are vis-a-vis loans given to DHFL that had turned into NPAs.

The raid is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the statement of Kapoor would also be recorded.

The central agency is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.