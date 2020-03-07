Yes Bank's initial reconstruction plan to be ready by February 9: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Describing the State Bank of India (SBI) as a "national institution with size, reliability and credibility", its Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday assured that its initial reconstruction plan for the crisis-ridden Yes Bank would be ready by Monday.

The public sector banking behemoth is looking at a minimum initial investment of Rs 2,450 crore.

"Our investment and legal teams are working overtime, 24x7....rest assured that the interests of the depositors would be protected, they should not worry," Kumar told a news conference at the SBI headquarters at the Nariman Point here.

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Rana Kapoor-promoted Yes Bank board and capped cash withdrawals at Rs 50,000 (Rs 5 lakh in exceptional situations), it came out with the "draft reconstruction scheme" under which SBI will bring in Rs 2,500 crore for a 49% stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had assured of revival plans of the ill-fated Mumbai-headquartered bank, that has over 1,000 branches and over 1,800 ATM kiosks.

Yes Bank, a popular and big private sector that was floated by maverick banker Rana Kapoor. Kapoor, who made an exit in September 2018 has landed in a big mess because of risky loans given to stress corporates like Anil Ambani Group, Essel Group, DHFL, IL&FS.

"We have received draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. On Monday, we would be submitting our plan (to the RBI)," he said.

He also said many potential investors have approached SBI after seeing the draft scheme. "These include some of the repute, some overseas and some domestic," he said, adding that the SBI may also go along with some other or group of investors.

According to the draft scheme proposed by the apex bank, the strategic investor bank will have to pick up 49 per cent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion.