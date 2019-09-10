Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor to sell stakes to Paytm: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2019, 11:34am ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2019, 12:07pm ist
Yes Bank's MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. (DH Photo)

Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor on Tuesday is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake in the digital wallet company, according to media reports.

Kapoor offered to sell his stake of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Noida based payments startup backed by Japan's Softbank, reported Moneycontrol. 
Further, the report stated that Kapoor and his family members hold 9.64 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Talking about the complexities of the Yes Bank-Paytm deal, an anonymous source told the news website, "Sharma is evaluating the pros and cons of the deal. There are a lot of complexities, especially with promoter shareholding in banks. There are a lot of regulatory challenges, including ownership shareholding that Sharma will have to evaluate."

This would be the first time that a Financial Technology company would be investing in a commercial bank. In the past, Axis Bank acquired FreeCharge (Snapdeal).
 

YES Bank
Rana Kapoor
Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Comments (+)
 