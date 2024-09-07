Byju's auditor suggested backdating reports; resignation more of optics: Byju Raveendran

New Delhi: Byju's audit firm BDO had suggested backdating of reports, which the company refused, and their resignation is more of optics, a top official of the edtech firm alleged on Saturday.

Speaking on the resignation of BDO as its audit firm, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran told PTI that the auditors are the first to know about insolvency proceedings but they did not inform about it to the court-appointed insolvency resolution professional (IRP).

"They have asked us to do multiple backdating of reports. All that happened recently. We did not agree. We have nothing to hide," he said.