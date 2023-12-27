C S Rajan appointed as chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of C S Rajan as chairman for two years.

His appointment comes into effect from January 1, 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Rajan's appointment as the next part-time chairman of the board follows the retirement of incumbent Prakash Apte, whose term expires on December 31, 2023.