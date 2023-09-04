Can a multi-asset fund be a substitute for portfolio rebalancing?

So, if you are an investor who is unsure in which asset classes to invest at a particular point in time, when to rebalance, worried about operational hassles and taxation incurred on rebalancing, then a multi-asset fund is likely to be an optimal investment option. This is because by the very nature of the fund, each of these challenges stand addressed. Through the active management of the offering, the fund has the potential to make the most out of market dislocations in any asset class in which the fund invests in. An investor can consider such a type of fund for lump sum investment irrespective of the market environment.