Canara Bank accepts bids worth Rs 5000 cr for infra bonds

Mumbai: Canara Bank has accepted bids worth Rs 5000 crore ($600.64 million) for its infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years, three bankers said on Friday.
The state-run bank has set a coupon of 7.68 per cent on this bond issue, they said. Canara Bank had raised Rs 5000 crore in September 2023 through the sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years.
Here is the list of deals reported so far on Nov. 24: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date Canara 10 yr 7.68 50 Nov. 24 AAA Bank (Careedge Ratings) .
*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues.