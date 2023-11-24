Canara Bank accepts bids worth Rs 5000 cr for infra bonds

Mumbai: Canara Bank has accepted bids worth Rs 5000 crore ($600.64 million) for its infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years, three bankers said on Friday.

The state-run bank has set a coupon of 7.68 per cent on this bond issue, they said. Canara Bank had raised Rs 5000 crore in September 2023 through the sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years.