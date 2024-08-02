Carmakers see drop in July sales as pent-up demand tapers

"Post Covid, we saw a significant rise in demand for cars in 2023 and 2024 with customers having a waiting period as long as 12 months. This was also due to other issues such as chip shortage & supply chain disruptions. However, most of these issues are now sorted and the pent up demand too has gotten fulfilled not only in India but globally as well," said Rajeev Singh, Partner and Consumer Industry leader, Deloitte Asia Pacific.