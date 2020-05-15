Centre to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises by launching new scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference, on Friday, to explain the third part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) economic package.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of the economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building capacities in the agriculture and allied activities.

Aiming to implement Prime Minister's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises.

The scheme will aim to provide improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes.

According to details given by the Centre, Rs 10,000 crores is allocated under the scheme for Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE).

Unorganised MFEs units need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing, the Finance ministry said.

A scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs attain the above goals.

The existing micro food enterprises, Fanner Producer Organisations, Self Help Groups and Cooperatives to be supported

A cluster-based approach is expected to be taken up (e.g. Mango in UP, Kesar in J&K, Bamboo shoots in North-East, Chilli in Andhra Pradesh, Tapioca in Tamil Nadu etc.).

The expected outcomes are - improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets, unproved incomes.

This will also help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

