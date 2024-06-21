China said to ask Visa, Mastercard to cut transaction fees

China is pushing for Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc to lower their bank card transaction fees in the country, a person familiar with the matter said, as part of an effort to facilitate payments for foreign visitors.

The Payment & Clearing Association of China is negotiating with global card issuers including Visa and Mastercard on lowering fees local merchants are charged on foreign card transactions. The association proposed trimming the fee to 1.5 per cent from 2-3 per cent, the person said. The person requested anonymity discussing private matters.

The negotiations are ongoing and the fee cut details could change.

Mastercard acknowledged it has received the proposal from the industry association and pledged to work with partners in the payment industry to lower the costs for local merchants accepting foreign bank cards, according to a media representative of the firm. The industry association and Visa didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.