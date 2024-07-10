Commercial vehicle sales to see degrowth of 3-6% in current fiscal year

The industry had witnessed pre-buying in the March 2023 quarter ahead of the implementation of the BS-VI emission norms. Once the norms came into force in April 2023, vehicle prices rose by up to 5%, leading to a lower demand in the first half of the last fiscal. Further, sales in the second half of the same fiscal year were partially restricted on account of a slowdown in the pace of execution of infrastructure projects due to general elections. Additionally, weak rural demand persisted as rural incomes did not keep pace with rising vehicle prices.