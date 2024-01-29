Adani Green Energy completes funding for Rs 62k cr bonds ahead of maturity

In a statement on Monday, AGEL said it has 'completed the funding for the USD 750 million 4.375 notes due September 9, 2024 (Holdco Notes) with the receipt of the funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore (USD 1,125 million) to the promoters.'

Sharing a break-up, AGEL said Rs 14,000 crore has been put through the reserve accounts and internal accruals, while about Rs 25,000 crore has recently been invested by TotalEnergies through a joint venture.