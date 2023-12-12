Adani Ports to raise Rs 5000 crore via non-convertible debentures

Adani Group companies are starting to raise funds for capital expenditure, and have plans to spend Rs 7 lakh crores over the next decade on infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the company in early talks to acquire real-estate conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group's (SP Group) Gopalpur port in Odisha for about Rs 1,100 crores-Rs 1,200 crores ($132-$144 mln), The Economic Times reported last week.

Shares in Adani Ports have more than doubled from the multi-year lows hit after the Hindenburg report. They were last up nearly 1 per cent taking their year-to-date gains to 27 per cent.