Home business companies

Air India appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as head of global airport operations

Shanmugam will take charge on April 15 and will report to Chief Operations Officer Captain Klaus Goersch.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 07:00 IST

New Delhi: Air India has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as the head of its global airport operations.

He will take charge on April 15 and will report to Chief Operations Officer Captain Klaus Goersch, the Tata Group airline said in a release on Monday.

Shanmugam was the chief operating officer at the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) and led the operationalisation of the new terminal 2.

Among others, he also had stints at Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and Jet Airways.

(Published 08 April 2024, 07:00 IST)
