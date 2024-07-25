Air India Express adds Agartala to its network as its 46th destination

Commenting on the launch, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "We are delighted to announce Agartala in Tripura as our 46th destination, further expanding our footprint in the Northeast after Guwahati, Bagdogra, and Imphal, enhancing our national network." "This strategic addition underscores our commitment to connecting tier 2 and 3 cities of India and promoting economic growth, trade, and tourism across the country. Aligned with our core value proposition of 'Fly As You Are,' we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience distinguished by our signature Indian hospitality." Singh said.