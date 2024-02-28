AirAsia to fly from five more Indian cities by year-end

“We are currently flying from 14 locations, and we will launch flights from Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur in the next 90 days. The services from Patna, Aurangabad, and Kozhikode will begin by the end of this year. We will reach 19 cities by the end of 2024,” Kesavan Sivanandam, AirAsia’s Chief Airport & Customer Experience Officer, said.