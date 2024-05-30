Airtel tycoon Sunil Mittal lauds PM Narendra Modi as ‘solid leader’ running a solid, stable economy

With such certainty, companies like Bharti Airtel could fight it out in the marketplace, Mittal said, adding statements that the government only favours a few were "absolutely misplaced."

"And to my mind, a lot of statements that this government is only favouring a few are all absolutely misplaced," Mittal said. "Money is pouring into this country, a lot of capital is coming in, the stock market is rising. These massive valuations are a function of a stable, solid, functional economy under a very solid leader," he said.