Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing MAX

The four day of Asia’s largest aviation event “Wings India 2024” kick started on Thursday with the newest entrant into India’s aviation market, Akasa Air announcing order placement of 150 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Besides, Airbus signed contracts with Indian firms Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components from India.
In 2021, Akasa Air had placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. This new deal in January 2024, takes the airline’s order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.
The purchase of 737-10 airplanes and additional 737-8-200 jets by India’s all-737 operator was revealed at the Wings India 2024 air show that was launched by civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.
This marks the first major aircraft order announcement at an airshow in India. Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline to amass an order book exceeding 200 aircraft within just 17 months of starting operations.
“We are excited to announce this historic order for 150 new Boeing airplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets. Economics of these new airplanes position Akasa to launch international routes in the coming months,” said Akasa Air founder and CEO, Vinay Dube.
“This milestone demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Akasa Air and is a testament to the capabilities of the 737 MAX family to further the airline’s operational priorities,” said Boeing COO Stephanie Pope,
Airbus to procure components from India
Under the contract that was signed on the sidelines of Wings India 2024, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus' A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes.
The two companies are already among more than 100 India-based suppliers that provide components and engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes.
India poised to grow 300 million domestic passengers
Jyotiraditya Scindia observed that India is poised to grow to 300 million domestic air passengers by 2030. Kick starting Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, the four-day ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday, Scindia said India would still be one of the most unpenetrated markets in the top 20 world markets.
He stated that India is on the path of becoming the drone hub of the world and 10,000 women drone pilots would be covered under the government-sponsored scheme.
Wings India 2024 is being organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Airports Authority of India and FICCI.
India’s & Air India’s first Airbus A350 inaugurated
In what can be touted as a landmark moment for Indian aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday also officially inaugurated India’s and Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024.
Equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 delivers optimal performance. Its impressive range of up to 9,700nm (18,000 km) enables non-stop flights from India to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.