Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing MAX

This marks the first major aircraft order announcement at an airshow in India. Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline to amass an order book exceeding 200 aircraft within just 17 months of starting operations.

“We are excited to announce this historic order for 150 new Boeing airplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets. Economics of these new airplanes position Akasa to launch international routes in the coming months,” said Akasa Air founder and CEO, Vinay Dube.

“This milestone demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Akasa Air and is a testament to the capabilities of the 737 MAX family to further the airline’s operational priorities,” said Boeing COO Stephanie Pope,

Airbus to procure components from India

Under the contract that was signed on the sidelines of Wings India 2024, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus' A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes.

The two companies are already among more than 100 India-based suppliers that provide components and engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes.

India poised to grow 300 million domestic passengers

Jyotiraditya Scindia observed that India is poised to grow to 300 million domestic air passengers by 2030. Kick starting Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, the four-day ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday, Scindia said India would still be one of the most unpenetrated markets in the top 20 world markets.

He stated that India is on the path of becoming the drone hub of the world and 10,000 women drone pilots would be covered under the government-sponsored scheme.

Wings India 2024 is being organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Airports Authority of India and FICCI.

India’s & Air India’s first Airbus A350 inaugurated

In what can be touted as a landmark moment for Indian aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday also officially inaugurated India’s and Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024.

Equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 delivers optimal performance. Its impressive range of up to 9,700nm (18,000 km) enables non-stop flights from India to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.