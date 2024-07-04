All you need to know about Mark Kingdon— man involved in the Hindenburg- Sebi tussle

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the US based research firm Hindenburg have been entangled in a tussle since Sebi accused the US firm of short-selling Adani stocks prior to and after the release of a report in which they accused Adani of fraud.

The Indian regulator served Hindenburg a show-cause notice, which the research firm rejected and termed as 'nonsense'.

Sebi accused the company of colluding with a US asset manager to use non-public information to set up its short bet against Adani Group last year.

However, in its show-cause notice Sebi has also pointed fingers at Mark Kingdon, the founder and chief executive officer of Kingdon Capital Management LLC.

Sebi alleges Hindenburg colluded with its client Kingdon Capital Management by providing a draft of its report on Adani Group before it was released publicly.