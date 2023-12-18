Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 cr in renewable power projects by FY26

New Delhi: Ambuja Cements Ltd, owned by Adani Group, on Monday said it will invest Rs 6,000 crore in 1,000 MW renewable power projects by FY26.

The transformative investment, funded through Internal accruals, encompasses a diverse portfolio of solar and wind power projects strategically positioned across Gujarat and Rajasthan, Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) said.

"The lineup includes a 600 MW solar power project a 150 MW wind power project in Gujarat, and a 250 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. This will be achieved by FY 2026 (200 MW by March 24) in addition to the existing 84 MW of solar and wind power.

"In a monumental stride towards a greener future, the company has committed a significant investment of Rs. 6,000 crores in renewable power projects, targeting a capacity of 1,000 MW," Ambuja Cements said.

The company is in expansion mode through organic and inorganic routes and aims to have a production capacity of 140 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). It is expecting to use 60 per cent of green power share in its total energy consumption.