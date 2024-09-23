Apollo eyes $5 billion investment in Intel: Report

US-based asset management company Apollo Global Management has offered to make an investment of as much as $5 billion in Intel, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Apollo has indicated in recent days it would be willing to make an equity-like investment of billions of dollars in Intel, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The news comes at a moment of weakness for Intel, which was once the most valuable chipmaker in the world, but whose shares have lost nearly 60% of their value since the start of the year.

Intel executives have been weighing Apollo’s proposal, Bloomberg reported, adding that talks regarding the deal are in a preliminary stage and have not been finalized.

Bloomberg said that the size of the potential investment in Intel could change and discussions regarding a deal could also fall through.