Apple opens brand new office in Bengaluru

"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate,” the company said.

Apple's new office comprises 15 floors with dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. It can accomodate 1,200 employees. The workspace is near to Cubbon Park Metro station for easy commuting for the officials.

Like all the Apple corporate offices globally, the Bengaluru unit is carbon-neutral and runs on 100 per cent renewable energy. Interiors of Apple's LEED Platinum-rated office are made from locally sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.