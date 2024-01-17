Apple opens brand new office in Bengaluru

American technology major Apple has opened the company's new office in Bengaluru.
The new Apple office is located at Minsk Square near to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy cricket stadium and Cubbon Park, one of the biggest green lung spaces in the city.
"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate,” the company said.
Apple's new office comprises 15 floors with dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. It can accomodate 1,200 employees. The workspace is near to Cubbon Park Metro station for easy commuting for the officials.
Like all the Apple corporate offices globally, the Bengaluru unit is carbon-neutral and runs on 100 per cent renewable energy. Interiors of Apple's LEED Platinum-rated office are made from locally sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.
Apple's new office in Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Apple
This is Apple's second office in Bengaluru; the other one is in UB City. Apple’s teams in India's Silicon Valley work across a wide range of Apple’s business --from software, hardware, services, Information Systems and Technology (IS&T), operations, customer support, and others.
The company has also set up App Accelerator in the city to help budding app developer community to refine their apps. Also, they get to meet Apple experts for feedback and get tools to improve the user experience on their apps and monetise the service.
It also has one office in Hyderabad, with a focus on the development of Maps for Apple products. It has corporate offices in Mumbai and Gurugram too.
In 2023, Apple marked 25 years of operation in India with the launch of its first-ever official retail stores in the country, one each in Mumbai and Delhi. It now employs close 3,000 people in India.
Apple is an ecosystem player and not any other hardware or software company. To create relevant value in the ecosystem one needs to absorb it. This office looks me an attempt in that direction where Apple will encourage collaboration and co-development of India's relevant value for the Apple ecosystem. So, expecting a lot of collaboration in areas like content creation, healthcare, gaming, and other India-relevant arenasMohammad Faisal Ali Kawoosa (Techarc, founder), technology analyst and consultant
Over the last few years, Apple has doubled down on its efforts to create a bigger manufacturing and retail ecosystem in India. As part of the China-Plus-One initiative, it has roped in several partners including Foxconn, Pegatron, and most recently India's Tata Electronics to make high-end iPhones, and accessories in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Apple's two official retail stores-- BKC Store in Mumbai and Saket Store in Delhi-- are registering sales worth Rs 22-25 crore each, per month.
Apple is the major beneficiary of the central government's Production-Linked Incentive Scheme. The company reportedly churned out iPhones worth Rs 1 lakh crore in 2023, the highest for any smartphone makers in India.
Apple supply partner Foxconn recently got approval to invest $1billion on its newest iPhone factory coming up at Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
In early 2023, Tata Electronics acquired Wistron Corp's factory in Narasapura, 70km from Bengaluru, and is assembling latest iPhones.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.