Apple shares slip as shorter iPhone 16 shipping times signal soft demand

Shares of Apple fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday after several analysts said that delivery times for the new iPhone 16 Pro models indicated weaker-than-expected demand, possibly due to the delayed rollout of key artificial intelligence features.

Apple last week unveiled its long-awaited iPhone 16 series designed around its AI software, Apple Intelligence.

Early pre-order data from BofA Global Research revealed shorter global shipping times for the iPhone 16 Pro models compared to last year's 15 Pro models, as of Monday, three days after the company started taking pre-orders .