Apple vs Huawei: A new smartphone battle divides China

Apple's iPhone 15 drew mixed reactions in its third largest market of China on Wednesday, with many online users liking its faster chip and improved gaming capabilities while others preferred Huawei's new smartphone. China remains key for the US tech giant, which unveiled its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday. The company occupies a leading position in China's premium smartphone market, in part due to the decimation of Huawei Technologies' smartphone business by US export controls, but has also come under scrutiny in the run-up to the iPhone 15's launch.