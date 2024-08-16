Australian Fintech Ziksu partners with Elanistech to tap Indian student market

New Delhi: Australian fintech Ziksu, has partnered with Elanistech, an Indian fintech company that offers innovative financial services solutions tailored exclusively to Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, specifically in Australia.

The partnership between Ziksu and Elanistech is set to launch a fintech platform for Indian students, studying in Australia, offering comprehensive financial solutions and a unified platform designed specifically for their needs, said a statement.

Speaking at the event held at Australian High Commission at Delhi, Dr Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) said,“Australia’s Ziksu’s partnership with India’s Elanistech and IDFC First Bank Limited is a great example of how Australia’s technology is helping India to seamlessly bridge sectors like education and financial services.”