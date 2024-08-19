Ola Electric shares hit upper circuit limit; jump over 92% from issue price

New Delhi: Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility Ltd jumped 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on Monday.

Shares of the electric two-wheeler company made their market debut on August 9. From the issue price of Rs 76, the stock is currently up 92.14 per cent.

On Monday, the stock surged 10 per cent to Rs 146.03 -- its upper circuit limit—on the BSE.