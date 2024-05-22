Boarding error lands IndiGo in trouble, extra passenger found standing on Mumbai-Varanasi flight

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi had to return to the airport after a passenger who was given a standby ticket was found standing inside the plane by the crew, News 18 reported.

A standby passenger is generally a staff member who takes the flight when a seat is vacant.

An error was made by the airline during the boarding process. The airline released a statement clarifying that the error was noticed prior to the departure of the aircraft.

"The error was noticed prior to the departure of the aircraft, and the standby passenger was de-boarded. This led to a slight delay in the departure of the aircraft", the statement read.