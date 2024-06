Boeing tells DOJ it did not violate deal after 737 MAX crashes

Boeing told the US Justice Department it did not violate a deferred prosecution agreement after fatal crashes involving the 737 MAX, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The US planemaker was responding to a Justice Department determination in May that Boeing violated a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA). The DPA had shielded the company from a criminal charge arising from fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

"We'll decline to comment on any specific communications with the Justice Department, however, we continue to engage transparently with the Department, as we have throughout the term of the agreement," a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Justice Department found in May that Boeing had failed to "design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations," according to a court filing.