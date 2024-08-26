Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Burger King in trademark suit against Pune joint of same name

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Burger King, the American fast-food giant, in a trademark suit against a Pune joint of the same name.

A Bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil stayed the August 16 order of the Pune trial court, which had junked the trademark infringement suit filed by Burger King.

The Bench said that the interim stay would operate till September 6 -- the next date of hearing.