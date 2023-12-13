JOIN US
Homebusinesscompanies

BPCL looking to buy Venezuela oil

The import of the Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to the refiner's Russian oil imports.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 09:07 IST

New Delhi: India's state run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking at buying Venezuela oil, its head of refineries Sanjay Khanna said on Wednesday.

"Our refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan oil and we have given our international trade (department) okay to buy it," Khanna said in an industry event.

The import of Venezuelan oil will not be a threat to BPCL's Russian oil imports, he added.

So far India's Reliance Industries, Indian oil Corp and HPCL-Mittal Energy have booked cargoes of Venezuelan oil since the United States lifted sanctions in October.

(Published 13 December 2023, 09:07 IST)
Business NewsVenezuelaBPCL

