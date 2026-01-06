<p>The deadlock over the top flight of country's football league finally ended on Tuesday (January 6) with decks cleared for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-super-league">Indian Super League (ISL)</a> to begin on February 14.</p><p>The ISL will feature 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out.</p><p>After discussions with various stake holders, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that ISL will begin from February 14 and will be played in single leg home and away format.</p><p>"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.</p>.AIFF executive committee meeting on January 5.<p>Joining him at the long awaited resolution table was under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, who took over the explaining part after the Minister's announcement.</p><p>The I-League, which was also on pause, will be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation.</p>.<p>The I-League will be a truncated event with 55 matches.</p><p>"A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 per cent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner but since we don't have on right now the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution," said Chaubey.</p><p>"In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about 3.2 crore for I League till we find a commercial partner," he added.</p><p>Chaubey said a Governing Council Board will be formed to manage the Leagues eventually and it will be "empowered to take all commercial decisions."</p>.ISL clubs push back on AIFF's confirmation request.<p>It is worth mentioning that, the AIFF had asked the clubs to confirm participation in the league and the proposed format by January 1. </p><p>On January 1, 13 of the 14 ISL clubs (except Jamshedpur FC) told the AIFF that they "may be ready and willing" to take part in the delayed 2025-26 season if there is no participation fee and the national body takes financial responsibility for the organisational and operational costs of running the truncated competition.</p><p>Mohun Bagan Super Giants are the defending champions of the ISL.</p><p>(With inputs from AIFF Media Team/Agencies)</p>