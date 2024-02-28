Bumble shares fall as CEO signals need for app revamp

While Match and Bumble have said they are looking to use generative AI, neither have detailed how the technology can drive new features.

"There hasn't been a lot of innovation in the space since the swipe and that experience likely needs a significant refresh beyond just new pricing tiers or filters in order to drive payer penetration for a new generation of daters," BTIG analyst Jake Fuller said in a note.

Analysts also said revenue growth this year could be slower than Bumble expects as product improvements may take time to gain traction among users.

Total average revenue per paying user across the Badoo and Bumble apps fell to $22.64 in the fourth quarter, from $23.01 a year earlier.

Only a week ago, Bumble overhauled its senior leadership, nearly two months after new CEO Jones took the helm.

The company's stock, which has fallen 46% in the past year, trades at 23.22 times its forward earnings, compared with 16.66 for Match.