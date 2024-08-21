Byju’s hedge fund ally seeks to keep lawyers as cash runs out

A 27-year-old hedge fund manager accused of helping Byju’s hide $533 million (Rs 4,470 crores) from lenders has only $3,000 (Rs 2,51,595.45) in cash left to defend himself from a lawsuit against himself and the troubled Indian tech firm.

William Morton pleaded with a federal judge on Tuesday to not let his lawyers quit, arguing he hasn’t been able to find a new law firm to represent him in the bankruptcy case of a Byju’s unit now controlled by lenders that are owed $1.2 billion (Rs 10,063 crore).

“This is a very awkward position for me to be in,” Morton told US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Del. Morton said he has less than $3,000 left in his personal and business accounts. He added that Byju’s had pledged to pay his legal bills but quit funding his lawyers. A Byju’s representative could not be reached for comment.

Dorsey delayed ruling on requests by Morton’s lawyers and the law firms representing Byju’s to quit the case. After all sides have presented their final arguments in the case, possibly next month, the judge said he will decide whether to release the attorneys.