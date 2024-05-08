Canara Bank Q4 profit rises 18% to Rs 3,757 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 3,757 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The Bengaluru-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 3,175 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 34,025 crore as against Rs 28,685 crore a year ago, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 28,807 crore during the period under review from Rs 23,910 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's board recommended a dividend of Rs 16.10 per equity share (i.e., 161 per cent) of face value of Rs 10 each to the shareholders for 2023-24, subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.