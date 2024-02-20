Capital One's $35.3 billion deal to acquire Discover creates consumer lending colossus

Capital One, with $479 billion in assets, is one of the nation's largest banks, and it issues credit cards on networks run by Visa and Mastercard.

Acquiring Discover will give it access to a credit card network of 305 million cardholders, adding to its base of more than 100 million customers. The country's four major networks are American Express, Mastercard, Visa and Discover, which has far fewer cardholders than its competitors.