Coal India output grows 13 % to 52.3 MT in August; supply up by 15% at 59 MT

The supplies rose to 59 MT in August 2023 from 51.2 MT in the same month last fiscal, registering a rise of 15.3 per cent, the company said in a statement. In FY2023-24 so far, the state-owned coal miner produced 281.5 MT, posting an 11.1 year-on-year growth. During April-August 2023, total coal off-take rose by 8 per cent to 305.5 MT compared to 283.1 MT in the same period of the last year. In August, the supplies to the power sector at nearly 47 MT increased by nearly 8 compared to 43.6 MT of the same month last year.