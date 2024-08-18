Cognizant says entry-level annual pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh; best within IT services peer group

"We have been recruiting and upskilling freshers from engineering institutions as well as colleges offering degrees in science, arts, and commerce. Today, as AI increasingly powers modern businesses, we are creating new pathways for talent to thrive in India's technology industry," Gummadi said.

Gummadi -- who joined Cognizant as a fresher two-and-half-decades back and rose through ranks to now head geography, which forms three-fourths of Cognizant's revenues -- said the firm has a robust training programme that has benefited freshers across the board.

"When we hire for entry-level roles, we invest approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per associate in the initial years to train, mentor and upskill in advanced technologies. This is for both engineering and non-engineering associates. Hundreds of our associates, who joined us with a 3-year undergraduate degree, today hold key positions from manager to assistant vice president across the company," he said.

On the annual increments, Cognizant said it works diligently to be competitive in its compensation strategy.