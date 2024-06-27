Competition Comm dismisses complaint against Google India

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India has dismissed a complaint against Google India alleging the tech giant abused its dominant position to favour Truecaller in the market for caller ID and spam protection apps, as it found no evidence of violation of competition law.

While dismissing the complaint, the fair trade regulator said, "The Commission finds that no prima facie case of contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Act is made out against Google in the instant matter".

Section 4 of the Competition Act, deals with the abuse of dominant position.