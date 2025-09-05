Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Dassault to increase stake in business jet-making JV with Anil Ambani's RInfra

Currently, RAL holds 51 per cent in DRAL while Dassault Aviation has 49 per cent.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 10:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 10:57 IST
Business NewsAnil AmbaniDassault

Follow us on :

Follow Us