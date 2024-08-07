Dell to layoff 12,500 workers, to focus on AI products and services

US-based computer maker Dell Inc. has begun laying off thousands of employees in the global sales team.

There is no word on the number of job cuts, but the official memo seen by Business Insider says the company is planning to downsize the workforce by 10 per cent. It means, there will be at least 12,500 job losses.

In the memo titled 'Global Sales Modernization Update' sent to the employees by senior executives Bill Scannell and John Byrne, it says the company is being reorganised to focus on Artificial Intelligence-based products and services.

There is no word on how many people will be affected in India.